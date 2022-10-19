Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 18, 2022 6:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to State Emergency spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, Russia launched over 190 strikes across Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones from Oct. 7 to 18.Khorunzhyi said over 70 people were killed, more than 240 people were injured, and 380 sites were damaged.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
