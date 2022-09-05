Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 5, 2022 9:58 pm
The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Emergency Service reported that Russian forces fired two missiles at a fuel depot in the region’s Kryvorizkyi district. Information on casualties and damages has yet to be provided.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
