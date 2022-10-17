Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 11, 2022 6:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, the first of the four new IRIS-T SLM air defense systems arrived in Ukraine via Poland. Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen, on Sept. 12, told NV news outlet that Berlin will provide two systems by the end of 2022 and two more in the early months of 2023.

