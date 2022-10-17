Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 9, 2022 11:13 am
Slovakian Defense Minister Jaro Nad said that Bratislava had delivered two Zuzana 2 howitzers, and more will be coming soon. "To mark (Vladimir Putin's) 70th birthday, we delivered yet another gift," Nad wrote on Twitter.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
