Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Sky News: Zelensky to arrive in UK on Feb. 8.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 10:58 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in the U.K. on Feb. 8 to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian servicemen who’ve been training in the country, Sky News reported, citing the prime minister's office.

This will be Zelensky’s second foreign visit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly a year ago. 

His first foreign visit was to the U.S. in December, with a short stop in Poland.

Zelensky and Sunak will discuss the U.K.'s support for Ukraine, according to the report. 

Sunak is “focused on ensuring the U.K.’s defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible,” the prime minister's office said on Feb. 4 following his phone call with Zelensky.

On Jan. 14, Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a major new military aid package for Ukraine. The tanks are anticipated to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

