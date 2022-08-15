6 ships receive permission to export grain from Ukrainian ports
This item is part of our running news digest
August 15, 2022 6:37 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reported that six more ships received their permissions to export Ukrainian grain. Two ships have already passed the inspection and can proceed to Chornomorsk port to load, while four others await inspection scheduled for Aug. 15.
The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reported that six more ships received their permissions to export Ukrainian grain. Two ships have already passed the inspection and can proceed to Chornomorsk port to load, while four others await inspection scheduled for Aug. 15.