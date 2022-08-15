Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 15, 2022 6:37 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reported that six more ships received their permissions to export Ukrainian grain. Two ships have already passed the inspection and can proceed to Chornomorsk port to load, while four others await inspection scheduled for Aug. 15.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
