Six more ships carrying Ukrainian grain depart Odesa
August 28, 2022 4:40 pm
Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Aug. 28 that the cargo ships had left the Black Sea port. Around 30 ships have left the largest Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea since Aug. 1 after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow grain exports to restart.
