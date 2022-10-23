Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalShmyhal: Ukraine has enough gas to get through winter

October 23, 2022
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 23 that Ukraine has 14.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage, which he says is enough to last the winter. “In Ukraine, despite the shelling, the heating season has started,” Shmyhal said.

