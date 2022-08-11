Scholz opposes idea of EU-wide entry ban for Russians.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 11, 2022 3:06 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
"This is (Vladimir) Putin's war. And that's why I have a hard time with this idea," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, according to Der Tagesspiegel. Scholz said that punitive measures should be aimed at people who make decisions in Moscow rather than all Russians. Contrary, the Estonian government announced that it would not allow most Russians with Estonian-issued Schengen visas to enter the country starting on Aug. 18.