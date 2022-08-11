"This is (Vladimir) Putin's war. And that's why I have a hard time with this idea," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, according to Der Tagesspiegel. Scholz said that punitive measures should be aimed at people who make decisions in Moscow rather than all Russians. Contrary, the Estonian government announced that it would not allow most Russians with Estonian-issued Schengen visas to enter the country starting on Aug. 18.