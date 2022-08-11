Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalScholz opposes idea of EU-wide entry ban for Russians.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 3:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"This is (Vladimir) Putin's war. And that's why I have a hard time with this idea," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, according to Der Tagesspiegel. Scholz said that punitive measures should be aimed at people who make decisions in Moscow rather than all Russians. Contrary, the Estonian government announced that it would not allow most Russians with Estonian-issued Schengen visas to enter the country starting on Aug. 18.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok