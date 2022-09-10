Scholz: Germany prepared to face coming winter without Russian gas
September 11, 2022 1:39 am
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany is ready to weather the winter season if Russia decides to halt gas exports. Scholz said terminals have been prepared in northern Germany to import liquid gas, coal-powered plants are operating, and nuclear power plants in the south will be ready by early 2023, if necessary.
