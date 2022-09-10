Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalScholz: Germany prepared to face coming winter without Russian gas

September 11, 2022 1:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany is ready to weather the winter season if Russia decides to halt gas exports. Scholz said terminals have been prepared in northern Germany to import liquid gas, coal-powered plants are operating, and nuclear power plants in the south will be ready by early 2023, if necessary.

