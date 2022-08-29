Schemes: Satellite images show Russian forces building pontoon bridge near Antonivsky bridge
August 29, 2022 1:32 am
Schemes, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty's investigative journalism program in Ukraine, released photos of the floating bridge on Aug. 27. RFE/RL writes that the bridge could increase Russia’s capacity since Ukraine struck the key bridge from the east to the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson on July 27. However, British intelligence says this bridge will “most likely be vulnerable” to Ukrainian attacks. Earlier reports from military experts indicate that Russia has constructed other pontoon bridges across the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.
