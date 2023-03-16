Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Security Service says it detains former Russian militant in Odesa

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 6:43 pm
Share

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported the detention of a former militant fighting as part of the Moscow-led Sparta battalion in Donetsk Oblast. 

The suspect allegedly joined Russian-controlled militants in 2015, fighting against the Ukrainian military in the country's east, but after being wounded, he returned to his hometown in Odesa Oblast. 

"As part of an enemy group, he fired at defensive positions of Ukrainian troops, fought in the Donetsk airport area, served on checkpoints, and studied at 'sniper courses,'" the SBU wrote on March 6. 

After going back to the Ukrainian-controlled territory, the suspect was hiding from justice and stayed in touch with his associates from the Moscow-backed militant group, according to the report. 

SBU charged him with "terrorism" and placed him under arrest.

Russia invaded and partially occupied the Donbas, made up of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, in 2014.

The Hague District Court qualified the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 as an "international armed conflict" and recognized that Russia had control over proxies in Donetsk Oblast since mid-May 2014.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK