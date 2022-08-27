The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported Russian Security Services member Vitaly Korol on suspicion of espionage. In July 2021, the SBU exposed a network of local law enforcement officers in Kherson Oblast who were intelligence for Korol. The SBU held an investigation and found that the network collected and transferred secret information on the Ukrainian special forces, as well as on the socio-political situation in Ukraine’s Black Sea regions. The Security Service’s data shows that Korol is participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine.