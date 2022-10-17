SBU charges 26 collaborators with treason for organizing sham ‘referendums’ in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts
This item is part of our running news digest
October 7, 2022 7:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Oct. 7 that three high-ranking Russian proxies are among those charged for helping to organize Russia’s sham “referendums” in late September. The identities of the other 23 collaborators were not revealed.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.