SBU's operation targets smugglers
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 6:34 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 24 Ukraine Customs Services employees were fired and four foreign nationals, three Russians and a Romanian, lost their Ukrainian citizenship following an investigation by the State Security Service (SBU). The affected individuals had been involved in illegal activities through affiliated structures and tried to maintain influence over customs officials.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.