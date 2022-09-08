Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 6:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 24 Ukraine Customs Services employees were fired and four foreign nationals, three Russians and a Romanian, lost their Ukrainian citizenship following an investigation by the State Security Service (SBU). The affected individuals had been involved in illegal activities through affiliated structures and tried to maintain influence over customs officials.

