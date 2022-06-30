Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSatellite images show Snake Island free of Russian troops.

June 30, 2022 10:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Images published by Maxar Technologies show several vehicles and buildings destroyed in the northern part of the Snake Island, located in the Black Sea 35 kilometers south of mainland Ukraine. The Russian military fled the island shortly after Ukraine fired on them, allegedly using the Ukrainian-made Bohdana self-propelled howitzer.

