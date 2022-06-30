Satellite images show Snake Island free of Russian troops.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 30, 2022 10:52 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Images published by Maxar Technologies show several vehicles and buildings destroyed in the northern part of the Snake Island, located in the Black Sea 35 kilometers south of mainland Ukraine. The Russian military fled the island shortly after Ukraine fired on them, allegedly using the Ukrainian-made Bohdana self-propelled howitzer.