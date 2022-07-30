S&P downgrades Ukraine's credit rating as default becomes ‘virtual certainty.'
July 30, 2022 11:48 am
S&P Global Ratings downgraded Ukraine from CCC+ to CC, meaning a negative outlook, after officials asked foreign creditors for permission to delay payments on its external debt. “We believe it is virtually certain that the Ukrainian government will stop payments on at least some foreign debt as currently documented,” S&P said on July 29.