Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 30, 2022

externalS&P downgrades Ukraine's credit rating as default becomes ‘virtual certainty.'

This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 11:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Ukraine from CCC+ to CC, meaning a negative outlook, after officials asked foreign creditors for permission to delay payments on its external debt. “We believe it is virtually certain that the Ukrainian government will stop payments on at least some foreign debt as currently documented,” S&P said on July 29.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok