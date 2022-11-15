Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

externalRussia’s Security Council Secretary calls to step up air defense, protect critical infrastructure

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 5:14 pm
Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Russia must bolster its air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure amid so-called “subversive activities” by Ukrainian reconnaissance groups at the border, Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said on Nov. 15.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
