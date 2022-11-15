Russia’s Security Council Secretary calls to step up air defense, protect critical infrastructure
November 15, 2022 5:14 pm
Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Russia must bolster its air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure amid so-called “subversive activities” by Ukrainian reconnaissance groups at the border, Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said on Nov. 15.
