Russia’s attack damages enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
January 22, 2023 6:12 am
Russian forces shelled the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and MLRS on Jan. 21, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said in a Telegram post.
An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, but no casualties were reported.
Russia regularly shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly the city of Dnipro and the Nikopol district, where the Marhanets community is located.
