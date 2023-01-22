Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Russia’s attack damages enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 6:12 am
Russian forces shelled the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and MLRS on Jan. 21, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said in a Telegram post. 

An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, but no casualties were reported.

Russia regularly shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly the city of Dnipro and the Nikopol district, where the Marhanets community is located.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

