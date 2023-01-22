Russia’s attack damages enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian forces shelled the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery and MLRS on Jan. 21, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said in a Telegram post.

An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, but no casualties were reported.

Russia regularly shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly the city of Dnipro and the Nikopol district, where the Marhanets community is located.