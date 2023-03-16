Russians shell Kherson Oblast 75 times on Feb. 19
February 20, 2023 10:19 am
Russian forces shelled settlements in Kherson Oblast 75 times with multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, tanks, and drones on Feb. 19, reports the regional military administration. Kherson city was shelled nine times, and residential buildings were damaged.
The Russian attack on Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured eight.
According to local authorities, the three victims killed were a mother, father, and an uncle of one family; their thirteen-year-old child was wounded. Two other children wounded during the attack were aged eight and ten.
