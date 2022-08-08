Russians begin preparations for annexation of occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
August 8, 2022 3:17 pm
The Russian-controlled forces in the occupied region have issued a note saying they are set to prepare a sham "referendum." President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 7 that possible negotiations with Moscow would die if any illegal referendums take place in Russian-occupied territories. Around two-thirds of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied.