Russian troops sustain equipment, personnel loss in Ukraine's south on Oct. 12
This item is part of our running news digest
October 12, 2022 4:16 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that they completed over 300 fire missions, targeting and damaging two Russian Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and an APC. The Ukrainian military also destroyed an ammunition depot near the village of Dudchany in Kherson Oblast as well as a control post and a communication hub in Sukhanovo district of the same region. Russia's army also reportedly lost at least 23 soldiers on the southern front line, an armored vehicle, and one Shahed-type drone over the reporting period.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.