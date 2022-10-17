Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 12, 2022 4:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that they completed over 300 fire missions, targeting and damaging two Russian Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and an APC. The Ukrainian military also destroyed an ammunition depot near the village of Dudchany in Kherson Oblast as well as a control post and a communication hub in Sukhanovo district of the same region. Russia's army also reportedly lost at least 23 soldiers on the southern front line, an armored vehicle, and one Shahed-type drone over the reporting period. 

