Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 7 that Russian forces lost at least six tanks, eight large-caliber howitzers Msta-B and Msta-S, Grad missile launcher, two S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, and nine armored vehicles. Ukrainian troops also reportedly killed 110 Russian soldiers and downed three Shahed-136 drones in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.