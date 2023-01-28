Russian troops shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery.

Russian troops shelled the settlement of Pokrovske near Nikopol in the morning of Jan. 28, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said.

Lukashuk said that Russian troops had also shelled the settlement of Velykomykhailivka later in the day. There were no casualties, he added,

According to Lukashuk, Russian troops used heavy artillery against both settlements.

“Terrorizing the civilian population is a common method for (Russian) occupiers,” Lukashuk wrote on Telegram.

On Jan. 26, Lukashuk reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of yet another Russian attack