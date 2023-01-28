Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Russian troops shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 12:04 am
Russian troops shelled the settlement of Pokrovske near Nikopol in the morning of Jan. 28, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said

Lukashuk said that Russian troops had also shelled the settlement of Velykomykhailivka later in the day. There were no casualties, he added, 

According to Lukashuk, Russian troops used heavy artillery against both settlements.

“Terrorizing the civilian population is a common method for (Russian) occupiers,” Lukashuk wrote on Telegram.

On Jan. 26, Lukashuk reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of yet another Russian attack

The Kyiv Independent news desk
