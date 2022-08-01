Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian troops reinforce positions in the direction of Kryviy Rih, carry out attacks throughout Donetsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 1, 2022 9:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reports that Russian trrops carried out multiple assaults in Kharhiv and Donetsk oblasts but failed to gain significant ground. According to the Ukrainian military, additional deployment of electronic warfare systems by Belarus Armed Forces was spotted in the areas bordering Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
