Russian troops reinforce positions in the direction of Kryviy Rih, carry out attacks throughout Donetsk Oblast
August 1, 2022 9:18 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reports that Russian trrops carried out multiple assaults in Kharhiv and Donetsk oblasts but failed to gain significant ground. According to the Ukrainian military, additional deployment of electronic warfare systems by Belarus Armed Forces was spotted in the areas bordering Ukraine.