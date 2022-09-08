Russian troops kill 2, wound 4 people in attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
September 8, 2022 8:43 pm
The regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on Sept. 8 that the Russian military used Grad missile launchers and mortars in an attack on Bakhmut and the town of New York.
