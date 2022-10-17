Russian strikes disable 2 electrical substations in southern Ukraine.
October 1, 2022 11:55 pm
The substations that transform high-voltage electricity from the national grid to lower distribution voltages for households have been damaged. There were no casualties among the staff, and the repair is underway, according to Ukrenergo, the national electricity company.
