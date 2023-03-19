Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Russian state media: Putin visits command post in Rostov-on-Don

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 11:59 am
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has held a meeting at a military command and control post in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, some 100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, Russian state-owned news agency TASS claimed on March 19. 

According to the footage released, Putin met with Valeriy Gerasimov, Russia’s General Staff chief and commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, and Gerasimov’s deputy Sergei Surovikin. 

Putin came to Rostov-on-Don after his first reported visit to territories occupied by Russia during its full-scale invasion. 

According to Russian media, Putin traveled to Russian-occupied Mariupol by helicopter on March 18. 

On the same day, Putin also visited Russian-occupied Crimea – nine years after the illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

