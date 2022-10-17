Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 1, 2022 12:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 30 authorizing routine autumn conscription for men aged 18 to 27, calling 120,000 people for military service, according to Russian state-controlled media TASS. Russia’s Defense Ministry reportedly claims that the decision is “not in any way related” to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

