Russian state-controlled media: Putin signs decree on routine autumn conscription
This item is part of our running news digest
October 1, 2022 12:04 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 30 authorizing routine autumn conscription for men aged 18 to 27, calling 120,000 people for military service, according to Russian state-controlled media TASS. Russia’s Defense Ministry reportedly claims that the decision is “not in any way related” to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
