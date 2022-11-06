Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, November 6, 2022

externalRussia shells Sumy Oblast, kills 1

This item is part of our running news digest

November 6, 2022 7:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces shelled the Vorozhba settlement 72 times on Nov. 6, killing a 62-year-old woman and wounding another, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro ZhyvytskyiRussian shellings hit residential buildings, damaging three houses and three apartments.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok