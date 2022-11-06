Russia shells Sumy Oblast, kills 1
November 6, 2022 7:14 pm
Russian forces shelled the Vorozhba settlement 72 times on Nov. 6, killing a 62-year-old woman and wounding another, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro ZhyvytskyiRussian shellings hit residential buildings, damaging three houses and three apartments.
