Russian shelling wounds one person in Nikopol.
January 4, 2023 7:04 pm
Russia attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery on Jan. 4, wounding a 64-year-old man, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.
Up to 20 houses were damaged by the shelling, Reznichenko said.
