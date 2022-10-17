Russian shelling wounds 1 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
September 19, 2022 2:20 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Sept. 19 that a 58-year-old woman was hit during Russia's shelling of Zelenodolsk.
