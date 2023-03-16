Russian shelling overnight of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages residential buildings

Russia forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 19, damaging residential buildings and businesses, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The shelling damaged two residential buildings, a business, and a power line, Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

"Despite the daily terror, the people of Nikopol hold on. It is not easy for them, but the city is alive. All services are running, and the consequences of enemy attacks are quickly eliminated," Lysak wrote.

Ukrainian-held Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, the home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Russian forces have used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Russian forces also shelled the Nikopol district and the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 18, causing damage to a medical institution, two educational buildings, a law bureau, close to a dozen residential buildings, and the electrical grid. There were no casualties, according to Lukashuk.