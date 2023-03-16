Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian shelling overnight of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages residential buildings

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 8:49 am
Share

Russia forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 19, damaging residential buildings and businesses, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram. 

The shelling damaged two residential buildings, a business, and a power line, Lysak said. No casualties were reported. 

"Despite the daily terror, the people of Nikopol hold on. It is not easy for them, but the city is alive. All services are running, and the consequences of enemy attacks are quickly eliminated," Lysak wrote. 

Ukrainian-held Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, the home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Russian forces have used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Russian forces also shelled the Nikopol district and the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 18, causing damage to a medical institution, two educational buildings, a law bureau, close to a dozen residential buildings, and the electrical grid. There were no casualties, according to Lukashuk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK