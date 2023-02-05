Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages power lines on Feb. 5

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 9:47 pm
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported on Feb. 5 that the Russian military had heavily shelled the oblast's Velykomykhailivska community with artillery.

As a result of the attack, power lines were damaged in one of the villages in the area, Lukashuk said. No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Feb. 5, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its regular evening that Russian forces launched four missile strikes at Ukraine over the day. The attacks injured nine civilians, according to the report.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
