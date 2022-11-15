Russian shelling of border settlements in Sumy Oblast injures 3 people.
November 15, 2022 2:12 pm
Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported on Nov. 15 that Russian forces shelled settlements near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast using drones, mortars, and artillery.
