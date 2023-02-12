Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Russian shelling injures man in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 12:40 am
Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 20 times on Feb. 12, injuring a man who has been hospitalized in critical condition, the Kherson City Council said

Russian troops reportedly attacked central Kherson, the city’s Ostriv District, and Antonivka.

According to the council, Russian forces shelled Kherson’s Svobody (freedom) square, seaport, a concert hall, and damaged residential buildings.

Regional authorities reported that Russian forces shelled downtown Kherson with artillery on Feb. 12, damaging the Kherson Oblast Military Administration building on the city’s central square. No casualties were reported.

Two civilians were also killed by a landmine in Novoraysk, Kherson Oblast, on Feb. 12.

