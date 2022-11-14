Support us
Monday, November 14, 2022

Russian official reports explosion at a farm in Russia’s Belgorod region

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 3:51 pm
A fuel container at a farm in the village of Kozinka caught fire as a result of an explosion on Nov. 14, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region. He said the explosion occurred after a strike, apparently blaming it on Ukraine. Kyiv has not commented on its alleged involvement.

According to Gladkov, no casualties were reported following the alleged attack.

Earlier on Nov. 6, Gladkov reported an explosion at the oil terminal in the Russian village of Golovchino and said that the threat level had been elevated in the region until Nov. 21, indicating a significant risk of “terrorist attacks.”

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, most of which Ukraine liberated from Russian occupation in early September.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
