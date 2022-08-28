Russian occupiers continue to abduct Kherson residents
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 7:22 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kherson Regional Administration reports that Russian occupying authorities kidnaped three men and a woman after breaking into their homes under the pretext of looking for weapons. Allegedly, the houses were robbed, and the owners were taken in an unknown direction. People who return from captivity talk about interrogations with the use of physical violence.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.