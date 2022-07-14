Russian missiles hit downtown Vinnytsia, people killed, injured.

A cultural site was hit in downtown Vinnytsia. Governor Serhiy Borzov confirmed that there are casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, 12 people are killed, including a child, and 25 are injured. These are preliminary estimates.

The fire has spread to neighboring premises, including a parking lot where 50 cars are currently on fire, the National Police reports.

'Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, and directs rockets at civilian buildings, where there are no military facilities," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in a response to the Vinnytsia missile attack. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism? (Russia) is a country murderer, a terrorist country."

On July 14, multiple Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russia, including Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and several cities in Donetsk Oblast - Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, and Mykolaivka. The preliminary estimates suggest two people were killed and seven more injured as a result of these attacks. The number is set to increase.