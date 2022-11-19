Russian missile attack on Nov. 18 kills 1 person in Zaporizhzhia
November 19, 2022 2:31 pm
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia overnight on Nov. 18, killing one person and disrupting the supply of heat to one of the city’s districts, reported the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Over 17,000 residents were cut off from heat, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Starukh said on Nov. 19 that Russia’s actions are “aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster.”
