externalRussian military hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with anti-aircraft missiles, injured 2 people.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 11:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district, Russian forces shelled the village of Vyshchetarasivka. He also reported that Russia moved additional multiple launch rocket systems closer to the district, increasing the risk of shelling of nearby settlements.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

