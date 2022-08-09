Russian military hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with anti-aircraft missiles, injured 2 people.
August 9, 2022 11:23 pm
According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district, Russian forces shelled the village of Vyshchetarasivka. He also reported that Russia moved additional multiple launch rocket systems closer to the district, increasing the risk of shelling of nearby settlements.