Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalRussian media: Russian proxies in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts demand sham ‘referendums’ to join Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 9:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said on Sept. 19 that the heads of Russian proxies in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have called for “immediate” so-called “referendums” to become part of Russia. Sham "referendums" orchestrated by Russian forces have been postponed in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts as of last week.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok