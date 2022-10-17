Russian media: Russian proxies in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts demand sham ‘referendums’ to join Russia
September 19, 2022 9:11 pm
Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti said on Sept. 19 that the heads of Russian proxies in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have called for “immediate” so-called “referendums” to become part of Russia. Sham "referendums" orchestrated by Russian forces have been postponed in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts as of last week.
