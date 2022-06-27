Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, June 27, 2022

externalRussian media: Putin to make first trip abroad since start of Russia’s full-scale war.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 27, 2022 2:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan this week, reports Reuters, citing Russian state-controlled television Rossiya 1. Putin will also reportedly visit Grodno, Belarus, on June 30 and July 1 to participate in a forum with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok