Russian media: Putin to make first trip abroad since start of Russia’s full-scale war.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 27, 2022 2:12 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan this week, reports Reuters, citing Russian state-controlled television Rossiya 1. Putin will also reportedly visit Grodno, Belarus, on June 30 and July 1 to participate in a forum with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.