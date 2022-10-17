Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian media: Pro-Kremlin former lawmaker killed in occupied Kherson Oblast.

September 25, 2022 11:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Russian-controlled news outlets, former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Zhuravko was killed in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast. Pro-Kremlin Zhuravko fled Ukraine in 2015. After Russia launched a full-scale invasion, Zhuravko collaborated with Moscow in the occupied regions.

