Russian media: Pro-Kremlin former lawmaker killed in occupied Kherson Oblast.
September 25, 2022 11:32 am
According to Russian-controlled news outlets, former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Zhuravko was killed in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast. Pro-Kremlin Zhuravko fled Ukraine in 2015. After Russia launched a full-scale invasion, Zhuravko collaborated with Moscow in the occupied regions.
