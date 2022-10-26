Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 26, 2022

Russian media: Mercedes-Benz to leave Russia, sell assets

October 26, 2022 12:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its Russian assets to local car dealer Avtodom, according to Russian-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.

According to Moscow Times, Mercedes-Benz confirmed it intended to quit Russia. "The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of all relevant authorities," Mercedes-Benz reportedly said in the statement. 

No financial details of the transaction were provided by either side, the media wrote.

Mercedes-Benz is the latest car manufacturer to exit Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Earlier in 2022, automakers Renault and Nissan announced they were leaving the Russian market. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok