Russian governor says Ukrainian drone intercepted in Bryansk Oblast
January 2, 2023 6:57 am
Russia's Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that "a Ukrainian drone" damaged a power supply facility in Klymov district of the region in the early hours of Jan. 2. There were no casualties, according to the governor.
The Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region borders Ukraine in its southern part.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member