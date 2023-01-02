Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

Russian governor says Ukrainian drone intercepted in Bryansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 6:57 am
Russia's Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that "a Ukrainian drone" damaged a power supply facility in Klymov district of the region in the early hours of Jan. 2. There were no casualties, according to the governor. 

The Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region borders Ukraine in its southern part. 

