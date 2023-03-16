Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian governor says 3 missiles shot down over Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 7:34 am
Three missiles were shot down over the city of Novy Oskol in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, according to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. 

Gladkov wrote on Telegram that one man sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm and that power lines had been damaged in several villages in the Novooskolsky district. 

Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the missiles fired. 

Russia's western Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, both subject to daily shelling and attacks from Russian soil. 

Russian state-owned media reported on Feb. 1 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had asked the Defense Ministry to focus on preventing the shelling of Belgorod Oblast, which is located on the border with Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

