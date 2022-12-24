Russian forces target Sumy Oblast with grenade launchers, mortars
December 18, 2022 2:57 am
The Russian forces shelled the Shalyhyne community with grenade launchers, machine guns and light weapons, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram. Other communities in the region, including Seredyno-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted by Russian mortars and mines. There were no casualties or damage, Zhyvytskyi said.
