Russian forces sustain losses in southern Ukraine
August 25, 2022 8:01 am
Operational Command "South" reports that they killed 12 Russian troops and destroyed three armored vehicles and an ammunition depot. Ukrainian forces also reportedly hit one Russian command post.
