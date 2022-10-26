Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 27
October 27, 2022 1:47 am
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported that Russian forces struck the city as well as its surrounding area, causing a fire. There is no information on casualties and damages available at the moment.
